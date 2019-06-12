Movement Center Is Moving: After 26 years in the historic Mann mansion in the Kerns neighborhood, the Movement Center, also known as the Nityananda Institute, is under contract to sell the property to an undisclosed buyer. The 60,000-square-foot, 61-bedroom property sits on 3.14 acres at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Oregon Street. The asking price was $8.8 million. (The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and won't be razed.) The Movement Center offers yoga and meditation classes and retreats. A letter circulated to community members said its leader, "Swamiji," aka Michael J. Shoemaker, is relocating to Gold Beach, Ore., but urged anybody thinking of following him "not to convey a message that the Ashram is moving" lest it upset people in the seaside village of 2,000. Sharon Ward, an attorney for the group, says it will buy another property in Portland and continue to offer services here and in Los Angeles.