You can put your air conditioner back in storage for now.
Colder weather patterns are expected to sweep over Portland later this week, AccuWeather predicts. A storm system headed for the Northwest will drop temperatures nearly 20 degrees Fahrenheit from today's high by Thursday.
The early June temperature will still be unseasonably high; about 5 to 10 degrees above average, according to AccuWeather.
"By the latter half of the week," the forecaster reported, "a large dip in the jet stream will squash the ridge of high pressure that has been promoting the prolonged stretch of unseasonable heat in the Northwest."
Last week's heat wave broke two consecutive records for hottest June days in Portland and around Oregon. Now, AccuWeather forecasters say the 5 to 15 degree temperature drop will "[force] residents to trade in sunglasses, shorts and swimwear for sweatshirts, jackets and jeans."
