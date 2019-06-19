GREG SMITH'S PROJECTS REACH KEY VOTES: On June 20, the Oregon Transportation Commission is scheduled to decide whether to fund two $25 million rail projects—one in Nyssa in Malheur County and one in the Mid-Willamette Valley. As WW previously reported ("Both Sides Now," May 29, 2019), state Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner) was on the legislative committees that created and approved funding for both projects, and also got paid as a private consultant to manage them. Independent financial reviews have raised serious questions about both Smith projects, but Gov. Kate Brown's spokeswoman, Kate Kondayen, says the governor, who appoints OTC members, will not intercede in the commission's decision. "The governor expects all boards, commissions and agencies to do their due diligence on any project," Kondayen says, "and use their expertise to make recommendations that benefit the state and her people, and that's the case here."