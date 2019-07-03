"In 2004, we moved the Smarsh headquarters from San Francisco to Portland. With no outside investment at the time, Portland labor and office space were more affordable. In general, we could stretch our limited resources further. In those days, we had a difficult time finding talent for highly technical and executive level positions. Even finding experienced sales people could be challenging at times. So, we'd search for a long time locally and try to convince candidates from other cities to relocate to Portland. Many were reluctant to pack up and move to a city that potentially had no backup job for them or a position for their spouse or significant other. While the quality of life here was attractive, it was hard to recruit people. That has changed. What hasn't is Portland has a very collaborative culture among founders, executives and investors. Everyone seems to want to help the greater Oregon business community to thrive. I also think it's now relatively easy to find capital if you have a decent business concept and/or team."