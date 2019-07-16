In January, news quickly spread of the Consumer Technology Association's decision to revoke an award it had given an orgasm robot designed by Bend, Ore.-based company Lora DiCarlo.
And in May, after significant outcry and accusations of gender bias, the CTA announced it was giving the award back for the device, called Osè.
Not only that, the CTA announced today that it has updated its policies for the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show to include a sex tech category. According to a press release, "tech-based sexual products" will be included at CES "on a one-year trial basis as part of the Health & Wellness product category."
The addition of the sex tech category comes a year after CTA board members told Lora DiCarlo that its smart vibrator shouldn't have won an award in the first place because it didn't "fit any of [CTA's] existing product categories."
Lora Haddock, the startup's founder, quickly protested that explanation.
"There is an obvious double-standard when it comes to sexuality and sexual health," she said at the time. "Men's sexuality is allowed to be explicit with a literal sex robot in the shape of an unrealistically proportioned woman and VR porn in point of pride along the aisle. Female sexuality, on the other hand, is heavily muted if not outright banned. "
In response to pushback, CTA this year partnered with The Female Quotient, a consultant on including women in the workplace, and created an "Innovation for All" programming track.
"CTA is committed to evolving and continuing to create an experience at CES that is inclusive and welcoming for everyone," said Karen Chupka, an HR member at CES, said in a statement.
Also notable is the new dress code instituted by CTA.
This year, CTA said in a statement, "Booth personnel may not wear clothing that is sexually revealing or that could be interpreted as undergarments. Clothing that reveals an excess of bare skin, or body-conforming clothing that hugs genitalia must not be worn."
It continued: "These guidelines are applicable to all booth staff, regardless of gender. In addition, the existing CES ban on pornography will be strictly enforced with no exceptions for CES 2020."
