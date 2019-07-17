Last week, WW tested a claim made by Portland police June 29 that protesters had thrown vegan milkshakes mixed with cement. How? We made our own ("Concrete Evidence," WW, July 10, 2019.) Turns out, it's possible to mix quick-drying cement with a vegan milkshake, but the result would be immediately obvious and would leave a telltale mess that's hard to clean up. Here's what readers had to say about our experiment.