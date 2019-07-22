WHAT TO KNOW:
- A member of the far-right group the Proud Boys on Friday pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, for his role in a June 8, 2018 assault in Portland.
- Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek says this year’s session of the Oregon Legislature was a triumph—but lawmakers must press for a carbon cap: “All these other things don’t make sense if we don’t have a planet.”
- Whoops! A state economist corrected an error last week, saying Californians are no longer moving to the Oregon Coast at higher rates than most other new arrivals.
- The Portland City Attorney rejected a demand by antifascists to retract a misleading tweet posted by the Portland Police Bureau on June 29, which spread unsubstantiated allegations about protesters mixing cement with vegan milkshakes.
- You’ve been seeing headlines on family separations and human-rights abuses at immigrant detention camps at the Mexico border. Here’s what Portlanders can do about it.
- Micah Camden is partnering with NFL star Ndamukong Suh to open a new restaurant downtown. Bae’s Chicken will open in the former home of the Ash Street Saloon, the downtown rock club that closed in 2017.
WHERE TO DRINK:
WHAT TO EAT:
- Ice Queen makes ‘grammable vegan ice dream that doesn’t suck. She now pops up at events across Portland, serving shimmering creamsicle bars and vanilla cones dusted with vegan Cheeto dust.
