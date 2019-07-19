Camden declined to provide many details on the new spot, only saying that it will offer a "stepped-up version of a chicken sandwich." It's not Camden's first chicken concept: Son of a Biscuit, which opened on Southeast Division Street in 2014, is among his entrepreneurial failures. (It closed only a year after opening.) But Camden says he learned from that business's mistakes, and that the menu at Bae's will be very much in his "wheelhouse."