"The City of Portland's refusal to retract and apologize for Portland Police's statement on Twitter about cement milkshakes on June 29th is further evidence that they do not appreciate the true gravity of the threat posed by right-wing extremists to the safety of Portlanders," Pop Mob spokesperson Effie Baum said in a statement. "Right wing media and prominent individuals repeated PPB's vague tweet as fact. That led to PopMob receiving an onslaught of threats, including death threats, from far right extremists and white supremacists including vile racist, anti-semitic, homophobic and misogynistic violence."