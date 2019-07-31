Nico Allen, via Facebook: "I am all for policies that allow non-motorists equal access to services, but at the same time, people should be extremely cautious at the late-night drive-thru. I once did a stint working third shift at a fast-food chain for some extra money, and it was the same thing every night as soon as the bars closed: a bunch of shitfaced douchebags slurring their fourth meal and speeding up to the window with scant regard for what was around the corner."