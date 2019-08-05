Brown also says she's likely to veto a $4 million appropriation to pay for design and permitting for replacing the Big Creek Dams in Newport. That funding was included in House Bill 5050, the so-called "Christmas Tree bill" which includes money for specific projects around the state. The veto is interesting because Newport is in the Senate district represented by state Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay), who was one of three Democratic senators who opposed House Bill 2020, the controversial climate bill that cause a GOP walkout and failed to pass.