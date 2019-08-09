"The plaintiffs and all PERS members accepted a job in good faith for a salary and benefits package, did the work they promised to do, and planned their futures based on the package they agreed to accept. Their service for public employers creates certain contract rights to retirement benefits. As the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled in the past, the State cannot breach the terms of those contractual promises," Aruna Masih, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.