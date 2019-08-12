A man was found dead this morning at the construction site for a rhinoceros habitat at the Oregon Zoo.
Police say there were no animals in the enclosure as it is still under construction, and the cause of death is still unknown. The body was found shortly before 10 am today.
The man was identified as 62-year-old Carl Stanley Ross Sr. Investigators say he was reported missing on Aug. 10. Anyone with information about Ross' death is urged to call the police non-emergency line.
The zoo's new rhino habitat is planned as an enclosure for black rhinoceros. It is scheduled to open in 2020.
Comments