In an interview in later years at his Senate office in Washington, D.C., Wyden smiled as he recalled "kibbitzing" with Cox and getting ice cream together: "I just always thought he was smart, and I enjoyed being around him. Chris Cox and I had become friends because we both liked to talk about ideas, and thought that not enough about government was ideas driven." Rather than rehash those well-debated topics, Cox and Wyden agreed to identify issues so new that political parties and interest groups had not yet developed an entrenched position.