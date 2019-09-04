DISGRACED LAWYER POINTS FINGER AT TERRY BEAN'S ATTORNEY: The Lane County District Attorney's Office filed a lengthy motion Aug. 30 in its sexual assault case against Portland real estate developer and Democratic fundraiser Terry Bean. The 30-page motion, first reported by the Portland Tribune, draws on new emails, phone and bank records, and an affidavit by Portland Police Det. Jeff Myers, who describes alleged collusion between Bean's attorney, Derek Ashton, and the attorney for the teenager Bean allegedly molested in Eugene in 2013, when the young man was 15. The case against Bean was originally dismissed in 2015, when the teen refused to testify. Since then, the alleged victim has accused his attorney, Lori Deveny, of stealing the $220,000 Bean allegedly paid him not to testify. Also new in Myers' affidavit: Deveny, who faces separate charges in state and federal court for allegedly stealing from more than two dozen clients, is cooperating with prosecutors and talking about what Ashton and Bean allegedly did. Bean's attorney, Cliff Davidson, said Myers' affidavit is "not evidence but an advocacy piece mischaracterizing numerous witness statements." Bean's trial is set to begin Nov. 13.