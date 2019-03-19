The Lane County sexual assault case against Portland gay-rights pioneer and Democratic Party fundraiser Terry Bean took a new turn this week.
The alleged victim, who was 15 at the time of the incident in 2013, filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against his former attorney, Lori Deveny, alleging legal malpractice.
As WW reported earlier this year, Deveny allegedly stole money from more than two dozen clients ("Game Over," WW, Jan. 16, 2019). Those clients included Bean's alleged victim, who filed the lawsuit March 18 under his initials, MSG.
The lawsuit, filed by MSG's current attorney, Sean Riddell, seeks the return of $220,000 Bean allegedly paid MSG not to testify against him—money Deveny allegedly pocketed. It also seeks $1 million in damages.
Deveny could not be reached for comment.
