Are you a lover of maritime adventure? Need a vessel that can hold both your submarine and your helicopter? Got $325 million burning a hole in your pocket?
Well, then, sounds like you might be in the market for the Octopus.
That's the name of the superyacht—well, one of the three—formerly owned by late Microsoft cofounder and owner of both the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Paul Allen.
Following his death last October, Allen's estate has gradually been selling off his assets. As several outlets including CNN reported yesterday, the 414-foot Octopus has made been available via yacht brokers Burgess and Fraser.
You be thinking that $325 million sounds a bit pricey. But this thing has it all: two helipads; enough storage space for two submersibles and a large SUV; a cinema, gym, spa and basketball court; a dive centre and hyperbaric chamber. It's even got a pool!
And its incredible size means that it is equally equipped for big adventures as it is big pimpin'. Per the Fraser listing:
With accommodation for up to 26 guests in 13 cabins, and 63 crew across 30 cabins, OCTOPUS has been a trusted, full-capability vehicle for discovery to those on board and has a range of accolades to prove it. Since delivery by Lürssen at HDW Kiel in 2003 , she has explored the coast of Antarctica, traversed the Northwest Passage and recovered the ship’s bell from the wreck of the HMS Hood at a depth of 2.8km for the Royal Navy. Another notable finding includes the discovery of the wreck of the WWII battleship IJN Musashi off the Philippines.
(Note that this is not the same yacht that damaged a protected coral reef in the Cayman Islands in 2016. That one was called the Tatoosh.)
Still not interested? More into the sky than the sea? Perhaps you might be more interested, then, in the world's largest airplane?
