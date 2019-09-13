Kiah Loy Lawson was convicted on sex abuse charges today in Lane County Circuit Court after a trial that began Sept. 11.
Lawson is a former boyfriend of the Portland real estate investor and Democratic political fundraiser Terry Bean. A split between the two men five years ago has cascaded into a series of legal problems that in November will see Bean, 70, facing the same charges of which Lawson was convicted in his own trial.
Both men stood accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy when they were in Eugene in September 2013 for an Oregon Ducks football game. The were subsequently indicted and set for trial in 2015 when the alleged victim refused to testify.
But the Lane County District Attorney's office refiled charges against both men earlier this year. That's because the alleged victim, referred to in court records as M.S.G., discovered that his attorney, Lori Deveny, had allegedly stolen most of a $220,000 civil settlement Bean agreed to pay him.
In Lawson's trial, both he and the alleged victim took the took the stand. The jury apparently believed the victim.
Bean's case is set for November. Today's result is not good news for him.
Bean, who earlier this week went on the offensive. As the Oregonian first reported, he filed a civil lawsuit against the investigating police office, Portland Police Bureau Det. Jeff Meyers, prosecutor Erik Hasselman and Sean Riddell, a civil attorney representing M.S.G.
