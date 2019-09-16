The next round of possible projects to be approved under the Portland housing bond includes a somewhat unexpected entry.
A local nonprofit has proposed to convert the historic Mann mansion in the Laurelhurst neighborhood into affordable housing, as the Portland Business Journal first reported.
The property in one of the eastside's wealthiest neighborhoods was until recently an ashram known as as the Movement Center.
Mayor Wheeler will announce Tuesday whether the project will be approved for funding through the $258 million dollar bond that voters approved in 2016.
Innovative Housing, a non-profit that helps find affordable housing for low-income families, submitted a proposal to convert the former senior residence into more than 80 units of one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments, according to Sarah Stevenson, executive director of Innovative Housing, the Portland Business Journal reported.
The Movement Center, also known as the Nityananda Institute, put the property up for sale earlier this year. As WW reported in June, the group's leader, "Swamiji," aka Michael J. Shoemaker, plans to move to Gold Beach, Ore., but told followers "not to convey a message that the Ashram is moving" in order to avoid alarming the seaside town, according to a letter. The group may also be purchasing another property in Portland.
The Mann Home was originally built in 1910 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The property has 61 bedrooms, 39 bathrooms, a commercial kitchen and amenities like an auditorium and exercise rooms.
Families would be approved for this potential affordable housing based on income as the city attempts to take on the growing housing crisis.
Mayor Wheeler will be announcing the city's decision whether or not to approve this project at 2:30 pm Tuesday at City Hall.
