The Movement Center, also known as the Nityananda Institute, put the property up for sale earlier this year. As WW reported in June, the group's leader, "Swamiji," aka Michael J. Shoemaker, plans to move to Gold Beach, Ore., but told followers "not to convey a message that the Ashram is moving" in order to avoid alarming the seaside town, according to a letter. The group may also be purchasing another property in Portland.