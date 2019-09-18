Records Fiasco Sinks Governor's Lawyer: Two weeks after Gov. Kate Brown appointed her general counsel, Misha Isaak, to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Court of Appeals, Brown announced Sept. 17 that Isaak would not take the position after all. Isaak's decision to withdraw came after the state's public records advocate, Ginger McCall, resigned abruptly Sept. 9, accusing Isaak of trying to spare Brown political embarrassment by undercutting McCall's efforts to improve government transparency ("Declaration of Independence," WW, Sept. 11, 2019). Earlier, WW reported how Isaak got his appointment outside the usual vetting process, causing consternation in the legal community. In a statement, Brown pledged greater standardization and transparency in filling future judicial vacancies and said, in response to McCall's charges, she would move to make the advocate's position and the Public Records Advisory Council truly independent. "I think it is safe to say we can do much better," Brown said. "And the people of Oregon deserve to know that we take their trust seriously."