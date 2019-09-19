The projects will be a combination of both new construction and renovation, and will include family-size units, supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals and those with disabilities, and housing for those making 30 percent of the Area Median Income.
"Meeting these goals and delivering on our promise to voters reflects our collective resolve and commitment to addressing the needs of Portlanders most impacted by the housing affordability crisis," Wheeler said in a statement.
Voters in 2016 approved the city's first-ever housing bond, dedicating $258 million to create more affordable housing options across the city to address this issue.
Project locations will be spread throughout the city from deep southeast to the Alphabet District and in between.
One property that's been approved? The historic Mann mansion, which WW previously reported was being considered. The 62,000-square-foot manor, which had been used as an ashram, will offer 88 units for families and individuals including 45 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom apartments, housing an estimated 213 people.
These nine new projects, along with two already opened projects and another in development, will provide housing for more than 2,900 Portlanders.
"They are children who will have a stable place to grow up in a neighborhood that offers them opportunities, seniors on fixed incomes living with dignity and peace of mind, and our homeless neighbors getting a new start and a chance to live safely off the streets," said Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan. "Together with our partners, we are creating new housing across the city to serve and support the diverse needs of our community."
Comments