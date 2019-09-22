The unfolding story of Trump's alleged effort to influence the Ukraine has cast Hunter Biden in a more sympathetic light. Now, Democrats are rallying to the Bidens' defense—or at least using the whistle-blower's complaint as another reasons to call for Trump's impeachment. At least temporarily, that will shift the narrative around Hunter Biden from possible nepotism and cronyism to the president's ill-advised decision to raise the matter on July 25th phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.