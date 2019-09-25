Drunken Driving Scuttles Health Plan Partnership: Portland-based health plan manager Cambia Health Solutions has suspended its impending partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina after that nonprofit's CEO was charged with driving drunk while his children were in the car. Cambia says it will pause the partnership until the criminal case against Patrick Conway, who was to become Cambia's CEO, concludes. The Sept. 24 announcement came hours after The News & Observer in Raleigh revealed a video showing Conway's car weaving in interstate highway traffic for several miles before hitting a tractor-trailer. "Cambia Health Solutions and our board of directors are deeply troubled by the emerging details of the situation involving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's CEO," Cambia board chairman Mike Koppel and current CEO Mark Ganz said in a statement. Cambia announced in March it would partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield to oversee its six health plans covering 2.6 million patients.