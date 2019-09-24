Portland-based health plan manager Cambia Health Solutions has suspended its impending partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina after the CEO poised to lead both nonprofits was charged with driving drunk while his children were in the car.
Cambia says it will pause the partnership until the criminal case against pending incoming CEO Patrick Conway concludes. The announcement came hours after the News & Observer in Raleigh revealed a video showing Conway's car weaving in Interstate highway traffic before hitting a tractor-trailer.
"Cambia Health Solutions and our Board of Directors are deeply troubled by the emerging details of the situation involving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's CEO," Cambia's president Mike Koppel and current CEO Mark Ganz said today in a statement. "Transparency and integrity of leadership are imperative to Cambia management and our board. We have decided to temporarily pause the proceedings toward the Strategic Affiliation with BCNC until all the facts are known and the legal process concludes. The merits of the Strategic Affiliation are sound and built on a shared strategic vision to make health care better, simpler and more affordable for individuals and their families."
Cambia announced in March that it would partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to oversee its six health plans covering 2.6 million patients.
But last week, North Carolina newspapers reported that Conway was charged with driving under the influence and misdemeanor child abuse, after a June car crash.
