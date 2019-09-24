"Cambia Health Solutions and our Board of Directors are deeply troubled by the emerging details of the situation involving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's CEO," Cambia's president Mike Koppel and current CEO Mark Ganz said today in a statement. "Transparency and integrity of leadership are imperative to Cambia management and our board. We have decided to temporarily pause the proceedings toward the Strategic Affiliation with BCNC until all the facts are known and the legal process concludes. The merits of the Strategic Affiliation are sound and built on a shared strategic vision to make health care better, simpler and more affordable for individuals and their families."