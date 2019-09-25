U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) today weighed in on President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
In a tweet today, Walden wrote he read the full transcript of the call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump allegedly tried to solicit an investigation of political rival Joe Biden.
"While it wasn't President Trump's finest moment," he said, "from what I've seen so far it certainly does not rise to 'high crimes and misdemeanors.'"
Walden continued to clarify that "Americans deserve to get all of the facts—including seeing both the report from the whistleblower and the transcripts of the conversations former Vice President Joe Biden has had."
Walden, Oregon's lone Republican in Congress, is sticking with the President and bucking the majority of his Beaver State colleagues. Nearly all of Oregon's congressional Democrats Tuesday announced their support for impeachment proceedings. And Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) this morning demanded the release of the whistleblower's full compliant to congress.
The one federal elected official from Oregon who remains silent: U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, a moderate Democrat.
