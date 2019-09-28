Workers at local Fred Meyer stores today announced an end to their boycott after successful negotiation meetings with management.
Employees with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 union called for the customer boycott on Monday in protest of wages and an alleged gender pay gap. The Democratic Party of Oregon backed the strike—an unprecedented move in recent years.
In a statement today, UFCW Local 555 said a tentative agreement was struck with management after an all night meeting with a federal mediator on Sept. 27.
"A tentative agreement was reached at 9 am, Saturday, September 28," the statement read. "Our bargaining team is happy to report that we were successful in addressing all of our concerns."
The details of the agreement will not be released until union members have voted on whether or not to ratify it.
It's the second resolution of an Oregon labor dispute today. This morning, Service Employees International Union Local 503 reached a deal with Oregon's public universities to avoid a strike.
That means all three major worker standoffs in the state—with Fred Meyer, universities and Kaiser Permanente—have been settled amicably in less than a week.
