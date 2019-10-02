The U.S. Attorney for Oregon today announced what he called one of the largest drug-ring busts in state history.
In total, 41 defendants were named in the indictment on charges related to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and money laundering.
The multi-agency "Operation Map Quest" marks "one of the largest take-downs of a drug-trafficking organization in the history of the District of Oregon," said U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams during today's press conference. He said the founders of the drug ring were at large in Mexico.
In total, investigators have seized "80 pounds of methamphetamine, 59 pounds of heroin, 44 firearms, and $250,000 in drug cash," according to the indictment.
Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations around Portland today and yielded 20 arrests, 22 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 ounces of cocaine and $40,000 in cash.
Since 2018, the drug trafficking organization "has flooded our community with hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and heroin," said Williams. "These drugs have an estimated wholesale value of more than $15 million."
One of the targets of todays raids include a local market on Southeast Powell Boulevard. Tienda Mexicana Gonzalez, also known as "Gonzalez Brothers," is alleged to have aided in money laundering for the drug trafficking organization.
The owners of the market "knowingly accepted the organization's drug money," said Williams, and allegedly used electronic wire transfers to send the money to Mexico.
With the 20 arrests today, police now have 30 individuals named in the indictment in custody. While the two leaders of the organization, Samuel Diaz and Faustino Monroy, are named in the indictment, both are currently at large in Mexico.
"In total, the organization's drug trafficking and money laundering efforts netted more than a million dollars in less than a year," said Williams.
Comments