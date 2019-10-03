A woman under the influence of drugs stole a United States Postal Service truck and crashed it into a bus, Graham police say.
Officers then located the stolen truck again, still being driven by the suspect, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, "Due to the suspect's erratic driving behavior, the truck flipped and crashed," according to a Portland Police Bureau news release. (The incident occurred near the Portland-Gresham border.)
The shirtless woman emerged from the crumpled postal truck and led police on a 12-block foot pursuit before finally being arrested.
Neither she nor the officers involved suffered any injuries but, due to suspected drug use, the suspect has been admitted to a local hospital.
Both Gresham police and the U.S. Postal Inspector are involved in the continuing investigation.
