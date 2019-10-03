A woman under the influence of drugs stole a United States Postal Service truck and crashed it into a bus, Graham police say.

As she was fleeing from police, the woman hit a bus near Northeast 162nd Ave and Wasco Street resulting in minor injuries from passengers. 

Officers then located the stolen truck again, still being driven by the suspect, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, "Due to the suspect's erratic driving behavior, the truck flipped and crashed," according to a Portland Police Bureau news release. (The incident occurred near the Portland-Gresham border.)

The shirtless woman emerged from the crumpled postal truck and led police on a 12-block foot pursuit before finally being arrested.

Related: Nobody can beat Oregon for drug use and abuse.

Neither she nor the officers involved suffered any injuries but, due to suspected drug use, the suspect has been admitted to a local hospital.

Both Gresham police and the U.S. Postal Inspector are involved in the continuing investigation.