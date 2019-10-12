Congressional investigators are seeking to determine whether the president sought to trade U.S. military aid for a promise to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who had a lucrative Ukrainian energy deal. Much has been written about Sondland's role—but Sondland, for understandable reasons, has limited his comments on the matter to statements issued by his legal team. On Friday, Oregon Public Broadcasting's Jeff Mapes highlighted Sondland's extensive assets, which Sondland documented in federal disclosure forms.