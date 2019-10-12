The U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, announced on Friday that despite opposition from the U.S. State Department, he will testify Oct. 17 before a joint congressional committee considering impeaching President Donald Trump.
Sondland, the founder and former CEO of Portland-based Provenance Hotels, has been in the news for for the past three weeks because of his role as an intermediary between the Trump administration and Ukrainian officials.
Congressional investigators are seeking to determine whether the president sought to trade U.S. military aid for a promise to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who had a lucrative Ukrainian energy deal. Much has been written about Sondland's role—but Sondland, for understandable reasons, has limited his comments on the matter to statements issued by his legal team. On Friday, Oregon Public Broadcasting's Jeff Mapes highlighted Sondland's extensive assets, which Sondland documented in federal disclosure forms.
So how does Sondland describe himself?
Here is a brief—less than three minutes—video Sondland released last year to introduce himself to Europeans when he took the diplomatic post in Brussels.
