On October 9, 2019, the Joint Committees issued a subpoena to Ambassador Sondland for his testimony. After consultation with Committee Staff, his testimony is now scheduled for Thursday, October 17. Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday. Ambassador Sondland has at all times acted with integrity and in the interests of the United States. He has no agenda apart from answering the Committees' questions fully and truthfully.