Wali argues that by asking consumers to inflict economic harm on a company founded by Sondland, Bluemanauer is seeking reprisal for Sondland's actions in his appointed office. He compares the threat to an effort to enrich political allies using public office. "Indeed," Wali writes, "the corollary of using an office to cause harm or loss to a private business would also seem to be an unethical use of power in the spirit of the code of ethics."