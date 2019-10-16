Double-Dipping Placed on Hold: Gov. Kate Brown has paused implementation of a Senate bill provision that lifts restrictions on the number of hours retired public employees may work for their former employers. SB 1049 actually cut retirement benefits for current employees, but the stick came with a carrot: no more limits on the number of hours retirees could work for their old agencies. Critics call the practice—collecting a pension and a paycheck simultaneously—double-dipping. Some public employers like it, especially rural school districts and law enforcement agencies for whom qualified job candidates are hard to find. But the carrot proved too attractive. State agencies faced a mass exodus—13 percent of the state's workforce, or 4,547 employees, are currently eligible to retire—and an equity issue if those employees came back to earn more than their colleagues. So last month, the governor put the provision on hold. "We had significant concerns that this new law would facilitate accelerated retirements," says Brown spokeswoman Kate Kondayen, "if employees thought they could come back and work another five years while receiving both their regular pay and [public pension] benefits at the same time."