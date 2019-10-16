"The Portland Police Bureau and the Portland Police Association have told the public Portland has too few police officers," Harmon Johnson says. "Now we hear through audit findings that they have plenty of staff available to work 20,000 hours a year for contracted entities and private events [and] we learn Portland police officers are eligible to make thousands more each year, by working in uniform, on outside contracts. What kind of system is this? PPA demonstrates again that it is like no other public employee union in the state. Which other workers are allowed to use public resources in this way?"