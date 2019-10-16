Last week, we wrote about the Oregon Lottery's move to high-stakes sports betting ("Pocket Casino," WW, Oct. 9, 2019). Starting this week, the lottery expects to take bets on professional sports online or via a new app, with players allowed to deposit up to $250,000 in the accounts used to place bets. There are also no limits on the number of bets a person can place. Here's what readers had to say.
Warren Harding, via Facebook: "That sounds like a swell idea. Can't see what could possibly go wrong."
Noah Rose, via Facebook: "Wait for it. Someone, or several people, will make huge bets on the Super Bowl. When they win, they will send Oregon into bankruptcy."
Jonathan Hoffman, in response: "Or themselves."
Matt Winter, via Twitter: "Control yourself. Period. Don't restrict me because you have no self-control."
Ruben Mosqueda, via Facebook: "This state is addicted to gambling dollars and we don't have much to show for it."
David Krueger, via Facebook: "If it weren't for gambling and weed, would we even have schools?"
Container of Multitudes, via wweek.com: "I don't want to tell anyone how to live their life, if a fool wants to be foolish, then let them. At least this way some of that money goes to school and roads or whatever instead of just into a bookie's pocket."
Bradley Best, via Facebook: "Who has that kinda money besides CEOs and politicians?"
J.D. DeLemont, via Facebook: "This is not good. Gambling ruins lives."
BHR, via wweek.com: "Oregon no longer cares about protecting the people. Marijuana has been legalized, gambling keeps increasing taxes and fees keep going up. We are becoming enslaved by our government."
Fincrusher, via wweek.com: "I go to Vegas three to four times a year. Don't discriminate against the people who have enough disposable income to enjoy life."
