Last week, we wrote about the Oregon Lottery's move to high-stakes sports betting ("Pocket Casino," WW, Oct. 9, 2019). Starting this week, the lottery expects to take bets on professional sports online or via a new app, with players allowed to deposit up to $250,000 in the accounts used to place bets. There are also no limits on the number of bets a person can place. Here's what readers had to say.