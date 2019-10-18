On Wednesday, Fred Meyer started charging customers 50 cents for cash back requests of $100 or less—and people are not happy about it.
The new fee, which was first reported by KGW-TV, is being billed to shoppers as a way to save time by noting having to go to the ATM. The charge increases to $3.50 for cash back between $101 and $300. And people note that the store has already been offering cash back without a fee.
In a statement, the company said that it "makes life easier for customers by providing a quicker and more convenient way for shoppers to withdraw cash from their bank account."
Fred Meyer has had an eventful fall. The Portland-based grocer endured a boycott as the local grocers union negotiated for higher wages. The boycott was called off less than a week later when management offered new labor contacts that include raises and added health benefits.
