The way Brown rejected Wheeler's request caused hard feelings. Emails show that rather than responding to Wheeler's office or the Police Bureau, Brown's office conveyed a flat rejection indirectly. The National Guard commander, Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, instead gave the news to FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon. "After further discussion with Gov. Brown, the Oregon Military Department will not be providing troops for crowd control," Stencil wrote to Cannon on Aug. 13. "We do not foresee a civil disturbance rising to a level or size that requires placing Oregon National Guard service members in a forward posture." In an email, Dennis told Zejdlik the city was "confused and concerned" about not being notified directly and that Stencel's email demonstrated a "fundamental misunderstanding of the city's request to the governor," i.e., that the city wanted troops on standby, not actively engaged.