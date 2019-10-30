Last week, WW ran a photo essay about the Columbia River Gorge two years after the catastrophic Eagle Creek Fire ("The New Gorge," WW, Oct. 23, 2019). The fire burned more than 30,000 acres and felt like an irreparable loss. But nonprofits dedicated to protecting the area say it wasn't. They say it improved the biodiversity and sustainability of the area. Here's what readers thought.
Chris Carvalho, via Twitter: "Many thanks to the volunteers, but don't believe the spin of this being a 'good fire.' It was human-caused and entirely preventable. The only good fires are caused by nature."
David Henington, via Twitter: "This fire was a high-intensity event, as you acknowledge, 'catastrophic.' High-intensity events are never optimal and far from 'miracles.' Unknown numbers of wild animals were killed, thousands of acres of old growth destroyed and hundreds if not thousands of humans harmed."
Lori Bonner, via Facebook: "This was a human-caused tragedy that cost taxpayers and jobs, and businesses lost lots of money. Not to mention a lot of the forest is still unstable."
Paul Gardner Allen, via wweek.com: "I believe Billy Joel put it best: We didn't start the fire. It was always burning. Since the world's been turning. We didn't start the fire. No, we didn't light it. But we tried to fight it."
Steve Pedery, via Twitter: "Ironically, much of the same area burned in the early 1900s. Fire is as much a part of nature in the Gorge as wind and rain, and it's all burned many times before."
Jody Elsa Hammond, via Facebook: "Believe me, this is not a miracle and humans had no credit in this. Mother Earth has been doing this before we were around and will be doing this after we have gone."
Kita Knight, via Facebook: "Fire is a natural element. Nature works in tandem."
Catherine Rondthaler, via Facebook: "As sad as I am to see some of [these] beautiful trails slide down the hillsides, it is really wonderful to know how many people are lending a hand to rebuild."
Susanne Beutler, via Facebook: "Some spend their free time online, Sunday-quarterbacking forest management, while others get off of their butts and donate their time to clear fallen trees and restore trails."
John Retzlaff, via wweek.com: "Yes, it's unfortunate that this happened because someone was stupid enough to use fireworks in a tinder-dry forest, but this was going to happen at some point. It may mean we don't have a beautiful green landscape to view, but as this points out, it doesn't take long for the natural cycle to take hold and bring us back to where we were."
