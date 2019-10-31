Presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Portland on Nov. 16 for an invitation-only fundraiser hosted by Oregon's two top Democratic donors.
Win McCormack and Carol Butler will host a fundraiser for the 2020 presidential candidate. The invitation, obtained by WW, says the location will only be announced 48 hours prior to the event.
Guests are asked to contribute $1,000 to $10,000 to Biden's presidential election campaign. (For $10,000 you can get a photo with Joe.)
Although Biden has long been considered the front-runner of the Democratic presidential primary, he's ranked fifth in campaign fundraising. The campaign has less than $9 million in cash on hand, far behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, with $33 million, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with $25 million.
The Biden campaign's money problems have recently caused him to change his stance on accepting funding from super PACs, something other candidates like Sanders and Warren have vehemently opposed.
Other hosts of the Biden reception include Peter Bragdon, general counsel of Columbia Sportswear; Dwight Holton, a former candidate for Oregon Attorney General; Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society; and Amy Margolis, a lawyer who runs a cannabis accelerator.
Comments