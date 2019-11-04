The study found that the size and frequency of wildfires and the duration of wildfire season have all "increased significantly" since the 1970s. Last year, the cost of firefighting in Oregon hit a record high of $514 million. And, during one year in 2012, economists estimated that "wildfire smoke in Oregon caused 226 premature deaths, 1,986 emergency room visits and 92 hospital admissions for lung and heart ailments, and $2.1 billion in total health costs in one year alone."