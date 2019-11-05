Mayor Ted Wheeler this afternoon announced he will give $16,000 to a variety of groups, in an effort to distance himself from a longtime donor, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.
Earlier today, Sondland, who is a central player in a congressional impeachment investigation, amended his earlier closed-door testimony, acknowledging that he was aware of an attempted quid pro quo between the Trump administration and Ukrainian officials.
That was enough for Wheeler, who is running for re-election. The Portland Mercury first drew attention last month to Sondland's contributions to the mayor.
Wheeler's campaign said he will spread the money around.
Here's where the money is going: The Portland Parks Foundation ($1500), Transition Projects ($1500), CAUSA ($1500), Portland Audubon ($1500), Basic Rights Oregon ($1500), DePaul Treatment Centers ($1500), SOLVE ($1500), Portland United Against Hate ($1500) and organizational partners of the grassroots ImpeachNow.org coalition ($4000).
"The Mayor made it clear that he wanted to give Ambassador Sondland the opportunity to explain his involvement in the Ukrainian scandal," said Jennifer Arguinzoni, manager for Wheeler's re-election campaign in a statement. "Especially in light of the acknowledgment of a quid pro quo and the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, it has become clear that Sondland's actions are potentially counter to the law."
