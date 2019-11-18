Portland's adrenaline-addicted darling is making waves again—literally.
Colin O'Brady broke a world record last December after crossing Antarctica solo, without the aid of any mechanical propulsion or resupplies. On Friday, O'Brady went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to announce his next "impossible" endeavor: an attempt to become the first person in history to cross the Drake Passage by boat.
The waterway, which is between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, is one of the most dangerous crossings in the world.
"We're calling it 'The Impossible Row,'" O'Brady told Fallon. "Get this, I've never rowed a boat anywhere in my life."
O'Brady and a team of five others will depart for the adventure in two weeks. The trek will be documented by The Discovery Channel. Like his expedition across Antarctica—and to the ire of every competing influencer—O'Brady will stream the passage on his social media accounts for viral holiday entertainment.
"When you're at home with your families over the holidays," O'Brady told Fallon, "you can tune in and see me in a little rowboat bouncing around 30-40 foot swells."
