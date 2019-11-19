Sondland reportedly told Trump in that call that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "loves your ass." Trump asked, "So he's going to do the investigation?" Sondland said yes: "He'll do anything you ask him to." In a subsequent conversation with Holmes, Sondland said Trump did not "give a shit" about Ukraine. Holmes reminded Sondland that Ukraine was at war with Russia. But Sondland told Holmes that Trump was more concerned with the "big stuff that matters to him, like this Biden investigation that Giuliani is pushing."