Anyone who was in the Portland International Airport, specifically concourse E, on Thursday, Nov. 14, between 10:30 am and 12 pm; in the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on Nov. 14 between 12:45 pm and 5:05 pm; or at the Randall Children's Hospital Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11:50 pm to Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 am, could be exposed to the illness.