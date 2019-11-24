Sondland isn't just the inquiry's crucial—if unreliable—witness. He's also an irresistible dramatic character. He arrived in Congress on the most consequential day of his life wearing a smirk. His evident self-delight and self-amusement suggested a man who's been waiting his whole life for this much attention. He did not appear to care about any principles greater than Gordon Sondland. And now President Trump may be undone by his mirror image from Oregon.