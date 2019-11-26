A strong snowstorm meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone" is moving over Southwest Oregon and could bring a light dusting of flakes to Portland later tonight.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning people to check weather alerts and road conditions before driving south tonight or tomorrow.
The National Weather Service Portland predicts heavy snowfall on the Santiam Pass, Willamette Pass and Government Camp.
Wind gusts and heavy snow fall are also expected to create white-out conditions over the Cascades Tuesday night through Wednesday.
In Portland, the chance of snow tonight is much less likely than in other parts of the state. NWS predicts that if snow does fall, it will be less than an inch of accumulation. But the Portland Bureau of Transportation is cautioning people to be prepared for icy conditions overnight and tomorrow.
Comments