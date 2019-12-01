"Last week I received a call from a friend in Los Angeles who is close to secretary of HUD Ben Carson. He indicated that he had been sending Secretary Carson articles about Wapato. Secretary Carson is interested in seeing whether Wapato could be used as a pilot project for homeless and instructed his Chief of Staff to call my Los Angeles friend to see if they could contact us. We since have received a call from Jeff McMorris who is the political appointee of one of HUD's ten regions, the Seattle region. He would like to visit the facility with the head of HUD Portland on Monday, December 2nd at 1:30 p.m. He encouraged me to invite as many supporters of Wapato as possible. Please come and give your thoughts as to why Wapato is important for our community. Furthermore, please feel free to invite others who may be interesting in showing support for this initiative.