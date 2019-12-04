Air quality around Oregon is poor today, and the Department of Environmental Quality has issued an advisory for much of the state.
Stagnant conditions have caused woodsmoke to become trapped near the ground where people breathe, and the DEQ warns that air quality in the Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge through The Dalles, Central Oregon and southwest Washington is particularly diminished.
Multnomah County yesterday issued its first mandatory wood burning restriction of the season. That restriction has been reduced to voluntary.
DEQ expects its advisory to remain in place through Friday. It cautions Oregonians in areas of diminished air quality to avoid strenuous outdoor activity and for young children, elderly people, or anyone with heart or lung conditions to remain indoors.
