Last week, WW wrote about public safety unions' objections to a city of Portland plan to change the way it responds to 911 calls ("An Injury to One," WW, Nov. 27, 2019). Uniformed, armed police officers or firefighters currently respond to non-emergency calls. The plan by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty would create a new first-responder system of one specifically trained firefighter and a contracted crisis worker. The police and firefighter unions tried to block a City Council vote on the plan and have threatened legal action. Here's what readers had to say.