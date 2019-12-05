Workers at Oregon Public Broadcasting who are unionized with the Service Employees International Union Local 570 are holding a picket tomorrow morning in a demand for higher wages.
Workers plan to rally outside of the building at 7140 SW Macadam Ave. from 9:30 to 10:30 am tomorrow.
Unionized workers make up many divisions of OPB, including mail clerks, videographers and tech support. No reporters, producers or managers are in the union.
According to union release, workers are demanding a new contract before their current contract expires on Dec. 31. At a bargaining session with OPB management on Nov. 21, union president Ikesha Owens says executives passed a proposal to stop tracking and sharing the names of workers hired into the bargaining unit and to stop collecting dues for those workers.
"Management's proposal will remove the union's ability to do its work," the union said in a statement, "like contacting workers to follow up on problems or questions."
Workers also allege that they have not received their annual wage increase this year. Owens says union members are currently guaranteed a one percent annual wage increase, which they have not yet seen.
Owens adds that workers are also bargaining for streamlined healthcare costs. The next bargaining session is scheduled for December 16.
OPB's public relations manager, Lauren Elkanich, says the nonprofit is "in the process of negotiating a labor agreement with the SEIU, which represents a segment of OPB's employee base."
"SEIU has represented a portion of OPB's workforce for decades, dating back to when OPB was owned and operated by the State of Oregon," Elkanich says. "OPB is committed to maintaining a work environment of mutual respect and dignity, and respects the negotiation process. We have a long history of successful union negotiations, and we believe an agreement will be reached."
Comments