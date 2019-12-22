U.S. Rep. Rashia Tlaib (D-Mich). is coming to Portland Jan. 24 to give the keynote address at the first annual banquet of the Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Oregon).
Tlaib made history last year when she and U.S. Rep. Ilan Omar (D-Minn.) became the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
As a rookie, Tlaib, a Palestinian-American from Detroit, earned a lot of attention along with three other highly progressive colleagues: U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Tlaib set the tone for her service early when she told a supporter around the time of her inaugeration that she hoped to play a part in taking down President Donald Trump. "We're gonna go in there and we're going to impeach the motherfucker," Tlaib said, according to multiple media reports.
She will address CAIR-Oregon's gathering at the newly opened Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center.
The theme of the evening is "Faith Led, Justice Driven," but there will also be some jokes—the comedian Mohanad Elsheiky, a Portland favorite, will also be performing.
Comments